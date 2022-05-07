ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Mississippi native organizes summer camp for young men aimed at Restoring Manhood

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE8t0_0fWAXW8700

A new summer camp for young men ages 10-18 aims to teach them the life skills they need, as well as build friendships and mentors while having some fun.

Natchez’s JaMar White, who is organizing the first of what he hopes will be multiple such camps a year, said the camp is called Restoring Manhood. White said he decided to create the camp when he noticed a real need in the community.

“I want to give back to this community, and what better way of doing it than to teach young men skills they need in life,” White said. “We will teach skills every young man should have.”

The camp is set for June 6 through June 11 at the Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park. It is immersive in nature, White said. Campers and volunteers will spend the entire week together, lodging in the cabins at the State Park.

“We will have different guest speakers each day on different topics, including planning for careers after high school and college. We are going to make sure the young men know about the opportunities to learn a trade and make sure they know they can be just as successful as someone who spends 16 years in school and earns a Ph.D.,” he said.

Campers will be taught about financial literacy. They will learn how to fish and cook, be taught how to change a tire and the basics of changing the oil in a vehicle, as well as how to tie a necktie.

The camp will also include trail walks in the State Park with the aim of teaching young men about nature native to the area, as well as to help them form an appreciation for the outdoors.

White said a number of the Natchez Greek fraternities have volunteered to help with the camp.

“The majority of the support we have received is from the male fraternities,” he said.

As people learn about the camp, they are calling White to offer their help or to sponsor a young man.

The cost is $100, which will pay for all supplies, food and lodging for the week.

“We are getting good responses from people from all walks of life. We even have young men registered from as far away as Port Gibson and Rolling Fork,” he said. “Each young man will leave the camp with their own personal fishing pole, a necktie and a t-shirt.”

Those who would like to sponsor a young man or would like to donate or volunteer, please call White at 601-920-7499.

“This isn’t the last camp. We plan to make it an annual camp and hope they get better and better as they go on,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi waterparks to visit for Summer 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off. Geyser Falls Water […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

First Mississippi Makers Fest held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local artists and vendors celebrated the Magnolia state’s rich history and culture at the first Mississippi Makers Festival. It’s hosed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). Local artists, musicians and chefs showcased their talents at the event. Community members said they were happy to come out and support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New AmeriCorps VISTA Project in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On, Thursday, May 5, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced AmeriCorps, the federal agency for service and volunteering, has awarded $411,390 to the Mississippi Second Congressional District. They funds will support new AmeriCorps VISTA projects. Genesis and Light Center in Jackson, Mississippi, was awarded $352,620 in AmeriCorps VISTA Investment with a maximum […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Rolling Fork, MS
Natchez, MS
Society
Natchez, MS
Lifestyle
City
Port Gibson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery to hold Summer of Fun promotion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery’s Summer of Fun promotion is set to begin on Monday, May 23. Participants can win prizes like cash, gift cards, RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti coolers and more. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. There will be eight drawings between mid-May and Labor Day. The top […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
Houston Chronicle

Carl the Rooster, Mississippi town's icon, killed and dumped in parking lot

After Carl the Rooster showed up in Matt Stebly's life a couple of years ago, the bird became a local celebrity of sorts in Ocean Springs, Miss. Carl would "wake up and mosey around town and get a bagel at the bagel shop," Stebly, an artist and tattoo shop owner, told The Washington Post. "He had his rounds that he would visit every day."
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#State Of Mississippi#Volunteers#Restoring Manhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy