Garden City, KS

Buffalo softball holds off Red Demons for sweep

Garden City Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Garden City Buffaloes softball team departed Dodge City on Tuesday,...

www.gctelegram.com

WIBW

Services set for legendary Topeka basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sunday comeback gives K-State Sunflower Showdown series win

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State baseball rallied for a comeback in Tointon Family Stadium on Sunday to secure a series win over in-state rival Kansas. On Friday, K-State led 3-1 in the first game of the series. In that series opener, it was the Jayhawks coming from behind to stun the ‘Cats for a 5-3 […]
MANHATTAN, KS

