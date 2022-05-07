Buffalo softball holds off Red Demons for sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State baseball rallied for a comeback in Tointon Family Stadium on Sunday to secure a series win over in-state rival Kansas. On Friday, K-State led 3-1 in the first game of the series. In that series opener, it was the Jayhawks coming from behind to stun the ‘Cats for a 5-3 […]
Comments / 0