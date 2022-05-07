Buffalo softball holds off Red Demons for sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO