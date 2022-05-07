GCHS girls’ swimming claims six titles at Salina

Broken Bow finished fourth in the team standings at the Southwest Conference boys golf championships last Thursday at Heritage Hills Golf Course at McCook. Broken Bow finished with a 360 team score just five shots behind Ogallala who was third with a 355. The team champion was McCook with a 334 and Minden was runner up with a 348. Broken Bow placed two golfers in the top ten. Nathan Reynolds was fourth with an 83 and Austin Harvey was 8th with an 86. The rest of the Broken Bow scores included: Carsten Fox – 90, Zack Gaffney – 101, JR Schaaf – 108, and Lucas Bell – 118. Broken Bow is scheduled to play its final tournament of the regular season on Thursday. Bow will then return to McCook on Monday (May 16) for districts.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO