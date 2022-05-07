ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

GCHS girls’ swimming claims six titles at Salina

Garden City Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINA – Six event champions, 27 personal records, three state consideration...

www.gctelegram.com



WIBW

Services set for legendary Topeka basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
TOPEKA, KS
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Boys Golf Places Fourth at SWC – Reynolds and Harvey Place in Top Ten

Broken Bow finished fourth in the team standings at the Southwest Conference boys golf championships last Thursday at Heritage Hills Golf Course at McCook. Broken Bow finished with a 360 team score just five shots behind Ogallala who was third with a 355. The team champion was McCook with a 334 and Minden was runner up with a 348. Broken Bow placed two golfers in the top ten. Nathan Reynolds was fourth with an 83 and Austin Harvey was 8th with an 86. The rest of the Broken Bow scores included: Carsten Fox – 90, Zack Gaffney – 101, JR Schaaf – 108, and Lucas Bell – 118. Broken Bow is scheduled to play its final tournament of the regular season on Thursday. Bow will then return to McCook on Monday (May 16) for districts.
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf 4th at Emporia

Manhattan High boys golf took fourth-place Monday afternoon at the six-team Emporia High Invitational. The Indians finished with a team score of 357. Emporia won the tournament at 323, while Washburn Rural was second at 326 and Seaman was third at 331. Grant Snowden and Kaiden Siebert led Manhattan, tying...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Family hoping district reconsiders restriction against Garden Plain student athlete pursuing dream

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, Eyewitness News told the story of a Garden Plain High School student who’s been trying to play soccer in another district since there is not a soccer team at her school. In addition to having a passion for soccer, Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into her dream school, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Puetz, a 4.0 student and multi-sport athlete, wants to go into the medical field, as well as join the military.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Boys, McCook Girls, B-6 Track Champs

OGALLALA – The Sidney Red Raider boys track team won five events and too second in seven others to run away with the team title in the B-6 Track and Field Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday. The Raiders 124 team points outdistanced Lexington, who finished the day with 92 points.
OGALLALA, NE
#Swimming#City Girls#Gchs

