Hall firefighters battle blaze at Flowery Branch home

A house fire occurred on Water Haven Way in South Hall Friday, May 6, 2022. - photo by Hall County Fire Rescue

A two-story South Hall home caught fire Friday, May 6, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 8 p.m. Friday to the 6300 block of Water Haven Way in Flowery Branch.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by 10:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the two adult residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.