Placerville, CA

Forest bases chopper at Placerville Airport

By USDA Forest Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparation for increasing fire activity the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has placed a Type 1 helicopter at the Placerville Airport due to the central location and the ability of the Eldorado National Forest to provide a helicopter manager. Type 1 helicopters are the largest and fastest...

