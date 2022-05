It was a lot of hard work, and a little bit of luck, that helped 34-year-old Joseph Charles steer his Boston pizza place through the worst of the pandemic. Rock City Pizza had the advantage of being on the outskirts of the city, instead of in the mostly deserted downtown, and it had the benefit of having a takeout window already built in. When indoor dining was banned in March 2020, Charles worked seven days a week adapting his business model and hustling pizzas and subs out the window to masked customers on the sidewalk or into delivery cars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO