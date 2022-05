The last several years have been a rough go for Richwood on the baseball diamond. First year head coach Mike McKinney is hoping to bring that to an end. “They just haven’t had much success here in a long time,” McKinney said. “When I got down there, the field hadn’t been dragged in three years. With everything that is going on, I just felt like it was the right time to take the job.”

RICHWOOD, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO