PSG Talon Enlists Tommii Lin for 2022 MSI Kit

The Inc. and StockX legal battle appears to be heating up after the giant sportswear company claims that the online sneaker marketplace has been selling counterfeit shoes. Nike recently took matters to court calling out the marketplace for falsely advertising its promise to properly authenticate footwear. Recently, Nike shared that it purchased four pairs of fake sneakers from StockX, despite the fact that the company says they have authenticated all footwear. Earlier this week, Nike amended its court filing to state, “Those four pairs of counterfeit shoes were all purchased within a short two-month period on StockX’s platform, all had affixed to them StockX’s ‘Verified Authentic’ hangtag and all came with a paper receipt from StockX in the shoe box stating that the condition of the shoes is ‘100% Authentic.’” Amongst the four pairs is the “Patent Bred” Air Jordan 1 High OG, which is one of StockX’s eight Vault NFTs that Nike has claimed is infringing on its copyright. This sneaker is also StockX’s best-selling NFT sneaker.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO