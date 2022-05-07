ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG Talon Enlists Tommii Lin for 2022 MSI Kit

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG Talon has just unveiled its newest Mid-Season Invitational kit for 2022. This time around, the eSports team has enlisted Los Angeles-based Korean American artist, Tommii Lin to add some artistic touches to the jersey. Tommii Lim’s signature black and white styles can be found in the player’s number...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Opens Pre-Orders for Its Distressed Paris Sneaker

Balenciaga continues to grow its footwear range with the new Paris Sneaker, coming in high-top and slip-on mule styles. The Demna-designed pair deviates from previous shoes from the brand, which in recent years have singlehandedly defined the luxury sneaker market and made a case for dad shoes, “ugly” footwear, Y2K trends, and a more-is-more approach. Here, the Paris Sneaker is rather subtle — bar the distressed details — and that even comes down to the choice of launch colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

EA is Making a 'Lord of the Rings' Mobile Game

EA has announced a free-to-play mobile game dubbed The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. The new RPG title will be developed by EA Capital Games, the studio behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and according to the initial press release, will feature “immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems,” and a range of characters from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Shares New Music Video for "Life of the Party"

Kanye West has officially dropped a new music video for his André 3000-featuring DONDA track, “Life of the Party.”. The video sees Ye through the years, showcasing new videos and photographs from the Chicago rapper’s childhood. However, the photos are updated with the artist wearing pieces from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. The video is a seamless integration of all facets of Ye’s creative forces that bridges the past and the future. The first drop of YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA initially arrived earlier this year in February, showing off the ghoulish side of the collection and now, Ye’s synonymous oversized apparel aesthetic.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace is back with the latest installment of its Summer 2022 collection, following up last week’s inaugural release. The second drop from the collection introduces tongue-in-cheek knitwear, terry towelling matching sets and Palace-branded tees and tracksuits. The stand-out item in this week’s drop is the Duck and Bull knit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Revisiting A Ma Maniére's Best Collabs Ahead of the Air Jordan 2 Retro SP Drop

Atlanta-based retailer and brand A Ma Maniére is an incubator of community, reflecting the environments that inspire the most influential names in streetwear. Part of The Whitaker Group, a style conglomerate led by James Whitner, A Ma Maniére introduced Color Code in early 2021, a collaboration program dedicated to elevating Black and minority-owned small businesses into the luxury space.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Dress Like a Namekian With This Piccolo Cape Cloak

To celebrate “Goku Day” (May 9), also known as “Piccolo Day” by fans, as the character declared May 9 as the day he conquered Earth, Dragon Ball has released a wearable version of the Namekian’s signature cape cloak. Accompanying his headdress and purple garb, Piccolo’s cape cloak has served as an integral part of his character design, beloved by fans for its distinct nature.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Spotted Wearing New Pieces From YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted in a YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA gear. Ye recently released a new music video for DONDA track, “Life of the Party,” which saw a series of his childhood photos reimagined with the artist wearing new apparel from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. Ye’s sighting is in line with the visuals, hinting at a potential next drop coming soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Blasts StockX for Selling Counterfeit Shoes

The Inc. and StockX legal battle appears to be heating up after the giant sportswear company claims that the online sneaker marketplace has been selling counterfeit shoes. Nike recently took matters to court calling out the marketplace for falsely advertising its promise to properly authenticate footwear. Recently, Nike shared that it purchased four pairs of fake sneakers from StockX, despite the fact that the company says they have authenticated all footwear. Earlier this week, Nike amended its court filing to state, “Those four pairs of counterfeit shoes were all purchased within a short two-month period on StockX’s platform, all had affixed to them StockX’s ‘Verified Authentic’ hangtag and all came with a paper receipt from StockX in the shoe box stating that the condition of the shoes is ‘100% Authentic.’” Amongst the four pairs is the “Patent Bred” Air Jordan 1 High OG, which is one of StockX’s eight Vault NFTs that Nike has claimed is infringing on its copyright. This sneaker is also StockX’s best-selling NFT sneaker.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Instagram Will Start Allowing Some Users To Display Their NFTs

Instagram will start allowing some users to display their non-fungible tokens (NFTS), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram Head Adam Mosseri confirmed on Monday, May 9. The feature will roll out this week and gives users the ability to display their digital collectibles on their profiles. Similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon, Zuckerberg confirmed, along with augmented reality (AR) NFTs on Instagram Stories via Spark AR so creators can place digital art in physical spaces.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

One-of-210 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta to Fetch Over $5M USD at Auction

Ferrari unveiled the LaFerrari in 2013 as a rival to McLaren‘s P1 and Porsche‘s 918 Spyder, completing the holy trinity of the world’s first hybrid hypercars. Following that came a limited run of the LaFerrari Aperta, and now one of the 210 made is up for sale with Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS

