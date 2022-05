May 8, 2013, introduced us to one of daytime’s best-ever marriages of actress and character. It’s funny now to think that there was ever a time that General Hospital didn’t have big plans for Ava Jerome. But when As the World Turns Emmy winner Maura West was cast, the character was only expected to stick around for five episodes. Clearly, the actress’ name on the dotted line changed things — and fast. The powers that be realized that the fates had smiled upon them and stuck a longer contract beneath their new hire’s pen before the ink could even dry.

