ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RIFSoCal is celebrating their 50th anniversary providing new books to underserved children in Southern California

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIFSoCal is celebrating their 50th anniversary providing new books to underserved children in Southern California. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Paraphrase, LLC, the publisher of “Little Green” (ISBN: 978-0981587943), is donating 500 copies of a special anniversary edition to Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal). For...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

Why is a New York brewery coming to Rhode Island to hold its first-ever festival?

The inaugural Whale Watching festival set for Saturday, May 21, in Pawtucket is not about whales, but about beer. Some 50 breweries from far and wide will sample their beers. Food vendors will sell everything from lobster rolls to doughnuts.  It was planned and will be run by Finback Brewery, headquartered in New York, with locations in Glendale, Queens, and Gowanus, Brooklyn. ...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy