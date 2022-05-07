RIFSoCal is celebrating their 50th anniversary providing new books to underserved children in Southern California

The inaugural Whale Watching festival set for Saturday, May 21, in Pawtucket is not about whales, but about beer. Some 50 breweries from far and wide will sample their beers. Food vendors will sell everything from lobster rolls to doughnuts. It was planned and will be run by Finback Brewery, headquartered in New York, with locations in Glendale, Queens, and Gowanus, Brooklyn. ...

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO