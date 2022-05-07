ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What do the results of the elections mean?

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gSjd_0fW9GsLK00

Where do May’s elections leave the main Westminster parties and what is happening in Northern Ireland?

Here we look at some of the key questions surrounding the council contests in England, Scotland and Wales, and the Stormont elections in Northern Ireland.

– What happened?

The Tories suffered a loss of almost 400 councillors in elections across England, Wales and Scotland.

Boris Johnson’s party also lost control of key authorities including Wandsworth and Westminster in London, both seized by Labour after decades of Conservative control.

The Liberal Democrats also made inroads into the “blue wall” of Tory heartlands, taking control in Woking and Somerset.

In Scotland, the Tories were pushed into third place, with Labour coming second to the dominant SNP.

In Wales, the Conservatives lost control of Monmouthshire, their only council.

– What does it mean for the Prime Minister?

The Tories had been braced for a tough set of elections, with the partygate saga over lockdown-busting parties in No 10, a grim outlook for household finances and a series of scandals involving Conservative MPs all adding to the usual difficulties facing a governing party at local elections.

The scale of the losses will inevitably lead to further pressure on Mr Johnson as MPs return to Westminster on Monday.

He will hope Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech offers the opportunity to reset his administration and focus on issues including the cost-of-living crisis, which looks set to dominate domestic politics for months to come.

The Tories will also cling to a few bright spots in the results, including taking control of Harrow in London from Labour, showing the capital is not totally lost for Mr Johnson, the man who once ran it as mayor.

– What about Labour?

Victories in Wandsworth and especially Westminster were high points, as was the success in Barnet , a borough with a large Jewish population, which suggests the party has turned a corner on the antisemitism rows of the Jeremy Corbyn years.

Gaining control of eight more councils and putting on more than 260 councillors represents progress, but the overall picture contained some blemishes.

The loss of Hull to the Lib Dems will be a concern while the party also lost overall control of Hastings in the south.

The party also suffered a setback as Sir Keir Starmer’s victory lap was interrupted by news that Durham Police was reopening its investigation into claims he breached lockdown rules in April 2021.

– And the Lib Dems?

Sir Ed Davey’s party has so far gained control of five councils and put on 189 seats, and he will be far happier than his Tory or Labour counterparts with the results.

The party has built on its successes in the North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham by-elections to show it is a force to be reckoned with in former Tory shires, taking control of Somerset and Woking in Surrey, where the Conservatives had run a minority administration.

The Lib Dems will hope to continue the momentum at the Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary by-election triggered by the resignation of pornography-watching MP Neil Parish – although overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 will be a tough ask.

– What about Scotland?

The SNP confirmed its status as the dominant force in Scottish politics, with Nicola Sturgeon’s party increasing its total of councillors by 22 to 453.

Scottish Labour was able to capitalise on the collapse of the Tories in Scotland by coming second overall, gaining 20 councillors to finish with 282.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’ attempts to distance himself from Boris Johnson failed to protect the party, which was down by 63 on the last local government elections five years ago, finishing with 214 councillors.

– And Wales?

There were gains for Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats at the expense of the Tories.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies appeared to blame the problems in Westminster for the party’s difficulties.

“We have a strong Welsh Conservative brand, but we went into these elections with a difficult national picture and it appears that has had an impact,” he said.

“We have to build on that strong Welsh Conservative brand in the coming months.”

– Northern Ireland has voted for its new assembly, what’s happening there?

Counting continues to decide the final make-up of the new Stormont administration, but it appears the republican Sinn Fein is set to make history by becoming the largest party for the first time.

Sinn Fein won the battle for largest vote share with 29% of first preference votes, compared with 21.3% for the DUP, 13.5% for Alliance, 11.2% for the UUP and 9.1% for the SDLP.

A unionist party has always taken the most seats in the Assembly, and previously the Stormont Parliament, since the formation of the state in 1921.

Victory for Sinn Fein will add to the constitutional headaches faced by the Westminster government, which is already locked in a dispute with the DUP and the European Union over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP has said it will refuse to join a new power-sharing executive until the issues it has with the Northern Ireland Protocol have been resolved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet talks could spark further cost-of-living help, minister suggests

Ministers could make further announcements to tackle the cost-of-living crisis after Cabinet meets this week, the Welsh Secretary has said.The Prime Minister appeared to be knocked back by the Treasury after he hinted at future help for households under strain when he spoke of using the “fiscal firepower” of the Government.Boris Johnson, in his response to the Queen’s Speech, warned there were limits on how much public money he was prepared to commit to addressing a global economic crisis.But he told MPs: “We will continue to use all our ingenuity and compassion for as long as it takes.“The Chancellor and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol would ‘take us backwards’, Liz Truss claims

Some of the European Union’s proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol would “take us backwards”, Liz Truss has claimed, in a seeming bid to set the stage for the UK to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit treaty.Dismissing the ideas set out by the bloc in October aimed at resolving the problems with the protocol, the foreign secretary warned on Tuesday that “the answer cannot be more checks, paperwork and disruption”.After the government used the Queen’s Speech to declare its continued negotiations with Brussels would not “stand in the way of protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland”, EU commissioner...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news— live: ‘Nothing off table’ to avoid ‘trade war’ over NI protocol

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has said the government would keep talking to the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol – but did not rule out unilateral UK action to ditch checks.Mr Gove said: “We’re going to talk to the EU, but nothing is off the table,” adding it was important to be “prepared to walk away”.Asked about EU threats to launch a trade war, Mr Gove told Sky News: “There are some actors who will say certain things. And that’s fine, I’m not going to criticise them. Boris and Liz, they are negotiating duo whom I place my...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Northern Ireland Assembly#Labour Party#Sinn Fein#Uk#Stormont#Tories#The Liberal Democrats#Tory#Snp#Conservatives#Monmouthshire
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games baton relay route unveiled

The 2,500-mile final leg of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay route has been unveiled, starting with a five-day tour of London coinciding with the Platinum Jubilee.The home leg of its journey will be taking in 180 towns, cities and villages up and down England and eventually reaching the West Midlands, signalling the symbolic start of the final countdown to the sporting contest’s beginning.It will have taken 294 days and trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth by the time the final mile has been completed at the end of July.Thousands of so-called...
WORLD
The Independent

Mental health support in schools available for 2.4m children, says NHS England

Millions of school pupils now have access to specialist mental health support in the face of “record demand” for services, the NHS in England has said.Mental health support teams are now in place in around 4,700 schools across the country offering support to children with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.The NHS in England said it was “fast-tracking” services in schools and colleges to keep up with soaring demand for care.It is hoped that by getting to children earlier, health services can help prevent them from developing more serious mental health conditions.Children’s lives have faced enormous disruption over the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Climate change still ‘chronic threat’ despite new world politics, Sharma says

Climate change remains a “chronic threat” despite the change to international politics caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alok Sharma said ahead of an international gathering of ministers.The Cop26 president is leading the climate meeting in Denmark with Egypt’s foreign affairs minister Sameh Shoukry who will lead this year’s climate talks, Cop27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.More than 40 countries will come together in Copenhagen this week to assess action that is needed to deliver on key commitments made at the Cop26 talks in Glasgow last November.It is the first of a series of meetings that it is hoped will continue to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Vladimir Putin spouting ‘fairytale claims’ in Victory Day speech, says UK

Vladimir Putin is spouting “fairytale claims” when falsely alleging that Nato is preparing for an invasion of Russian land, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The Russian president used a military parade in Moscow on Monday as an attempt to cast his invasion of Ukraine as a necessary response to Western policies.But Mr Wallace accused Mr Putin and his “utterly complicit” generals of “hijacking” the memory of Russian troops repelling the Nazis in the Second World War.Instead he said they are “inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism”.In Moscow, Mr Putin claimed that his attack on Russia’s neighbour was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Rental and social housing reforms will put stop to damp and unsafe homes – Gove

New legislation announced in the Queen’s Speech will put a stop to renters living in “damp, unsafe and cold homes”, according to the Housing Secretary.Tuesday’s timetable for new laws included the Renters Reform Bill, which Michael Gove said represented a “new deal” for people renting in England.The Bill will extend the Decent Homes Standard to the 4.4 million households privately renting in a bid to tackle the conditions facing 21% the sector who currently live in homes of an unacceptable quality, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe and cold...
U.K.
The Independent

Households ‘could face £100-per-month budget shortfall by 2024’

Households could be left around £100 per month short of what they need to cover their spending in just two years’ time on average, as costs rise faster than incomes, a report suggests.The report estimates that, by 2024, average weekly incomes could increase to £680 by 2024 – while average weekly UK household spending may reach £705 as energy prices and other costs push up the prices of goods and services.This projected gap adds up to a shortfall of around £100 per month.The report was published by Yorkshire Building Society and conducted in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scotland to host Europe’s first ever microlauncher rocket

Scotland will be the launchpad for Europe’s very first microlauncher rocket.Lifting off from Space Hub Sutherland, in the Highlands, the Prime orbital space rocket has been unveiled by Orbex, a spaceflight company.The firm will now press ahead with testing, allowing “dress rehearsals” of rocket launches and the development of launch procedures.Orbex recently revealed the first test launch platform in Kinloss, a few miles from the company’s headquarters at Forres, Moray.The rocket is 19 metres long, powered by seven engines and is in two stages. It is being manufactured in the UK and Denmark.The six engines on the first stage of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.However, the visit also raises the question of where the couple will stay during their time in the UK.According to The Sun, the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge start two-day visit to Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will start a two-day visit to Scotland with engagements focusing on mental health.They will arrive in Glasgow where they will visit a project operated by The Wheatley Group. The duke and duchess will see first hand how the group is transforming the lives of vulnerable people and those at risk of homelessness.William and Kate, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, will speak with service users who have benefitted from access to employment support to help mitigate the impact of poverty.They will also visit a new-build property in the Kennishead area...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Britain’s armed forces lack ‘battle-winning capabilities’, MPs warn

Britain’s armed forces may lack the “modern battle-winning capabilities” they need to meet the demands of future warfare, MPs have warned.The Commons Public Accounts Committee said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a reminder of the “risks and responsibilities” which come with the UK’s membership of Nato.But while other countries were developing new capabilities such as hypersonic weapons, the committee said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was forced to address “capability gaps” in the existing forces.Despite a £16.5 billion budget increase in the four years to 2024-25, it expressed frustration at the “complacency” within the MoD over the affordability of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy