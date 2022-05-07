USD POLL : Do you think Call Me Kat will be renewed for Season 3?

Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed Mindy Kaling series will return to Netflix on August 12. · About Never Have I Ever: In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO