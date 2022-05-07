The Best Bosch Dishwashers Make Loading Wineglasses Next to Pots Oh So Easy

Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO