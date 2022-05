A tornado watch is in effect for Wausau and Marathon County on Tuesday, as thunderstorms are expected to form in the area, according to the National Weather Service. There is a risk of severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday. The tornado watch is in effect for 43 Wisconsin counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO