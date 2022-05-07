ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Macron Vows New Start At Second Term Inauguration

By Jerome RIVET, Laurence BENHAMOU, Stuart WILLIAMS
 4 days ago
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed a new start to face immense challenges in foreign and domestic policy, as he was inaugurated for a second term after his election victory over the far right. In a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Macron was confirmed by Constitutional Council chief...

