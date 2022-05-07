Capitol M: Countdown to Sine Die, and it couldn't come soon enough edition | Week of May 7, 2022

Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling with a special visitor this week, his 9th and youngest grandchild, Naomi Renslow, who visited the Senate this week with mom Ashley and big brother Seth. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The lighter side of the General Assembly, usually.

This was the week in which anything could happen, and usually did.

Return of the rubber band ball: As longtime Capitol peeps know, May 11 is Sine Die. It's not only the last day of the session, it's the day the Senate rubber band ball competition takes place.

Last year, the Senate GOP's ball was kidnapped for several weeks before the competition. Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker was not about to let THAT happen again, so the ball has been in a secret location (probably his office) while it was growing. However, Smallwood let Capitol M have a peak on Wednesday. He was initially reluctant until it was pointed out that Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, the likely culprit from last year, was not on the floor and hence it was probably safe.

The dude abides and must be obeyed: According to Rep. Patrick Neville there was a memo from the speaker Thursday about acceptable attire. It was a serious enough matter that it led Neville to seek a moment of personal privilege to bring this most serious matter to the attention of the chamber Thursday night.

The entire chamber stood stone still, rapt with attention. What was so important that Castle Rock lawmaker needed personal privilege so late on a Thursday night?

Neville expressed dismay of the most extreme kind to the chamber's lack of adherence to the Speaker's wishes. This is a breakdown in the process and "even more worrisome," Neville said, it shows a lack of respect for the Speaker. "He does not ask for much, but when he sends a memo, saying light gray suit, light blue shirt and dark blue tie, the dude abides!" Neville said, showing that HE had followed orders. "This aggression will not stand," he proclaimed.

The twins, on Thursday, May 5. Screenshot courtesy Colorado Channel By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

While it appears that the only person who got the memo was Neville himself, he told the rest of the House that he would appreciate it "if we would abide when the speaker sends a memo."

Neville went back to his seat to applause and laughs in the chamber, having fooled everyone. Garnett turned crimson in response.

(And in case you are unaware, Garnett and Neville are good friends. And there was no memo. They both happened to show up Thursday in similar attire.)

The Vet Life has nothing on Reps. Karen McCormick or Kyle Mullica, either: On Wednesday, Bonnie, a white golden retriever belonging to the Colorado Sun's Jesse Paul, ate a bee. The bee won, sort of, by leaving a stinger in her mouth.

The stinger from the bee that Bonnie ate. Photo courtesy Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

Paul was in a jam. His vet was already closed for the day. So he told Rep. Kyle Mullica of Thornton about it, and Mullica suggested he talk to Rep. Karen McCormick of Longmont. She's been a veterinarian in the past although is no longer practicing. Mullica is an emergency room nurse.

Three hours after the stinger took up residence in Bonnie's mouth, she was in Mullica's office, and the operation was on. McCormick babied the two-year old dog, and Mullica went to work with a tweezer. Mission accomplished!

McCormick later joked that she had a bill in mind around vet technicians (or something) and that she expected Mullica's support.

And yes, Paul paid for the services, with a donation equivalent to what a trip to the emergency vet would have been, to McCormick's favorite charity.

Return of the prodigal, for about the 15th time: Sen. Ray Scott works remotely from time to time from his home in Grand Junction. Somebody in the Senate decided they'd had enough, and teepee'd his desk with newspapers Monday. Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument, who you can be sure had nothing to do with it, commented that what was on Scott’s desk was a collection of newspapers that rolled along and landed there, sort of like tumbleweeds.

Sen. Ray Scott's desk. Culprit unknown. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

Reached by text, Scott was unaware that his desk had been vandalized, and said he would be back on Tuesday to deal with it.

There are days when the state Capitol's nickname of Gold Dome High are more appropriate than others: That was demonstrated to perfection Monday in the state Senate.

The topic? House Bill 1055, which strikes sales tax from hygiene products. The sponsors, Sens. Faith Winter and Sonya Jaquez Lewis, sought the bill's final vote on Monday, holding up tampons and both grinning like Peck's Bad Boy.

Sens. Faith Winter and Sonya Jaquez Lewis, on HB 1055. Courtesy Colorado Channel. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

When the bill was on its final vote in the House, Rep. Leslie Herod asked House Speaker Alec Garnett to explain just what kinds of products the bill dealt with. Garnett, at times turning just a bit pink, dodged the question.

Fenberg got the same hazing. Winter noted Garnett seemed "confused" about what products were involved, so she asked Fenberg to clarify. He declined.

Sen. Kevin Priola of Brighton noted the bill also covered adult diapers, which he said would be useful for a certain segment of the Senate, and so sought a bipartisan vote. First to say "no" was Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling. "This isn't a 17(c)," Fenberg quipped, to hoots from the chamber.

(A 17(c) is something a senator might claim to avoid casting a vote when there's a conflict of interest).

Not quite a dumpster fire, but... As Capitol M was walking down Sherman St. south of the Capitol Wednesday, there were three statute books just laying on the sidewalk, about 50 feet apart. The answer to why could only be found on social media, with a request for wrong captions only.

A lonely statute book, one of three, sits along Sherman St. south of the state Capitol Wednesday, May 4, 2022. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The best of the dozen+ responses:

From Sen. Kevin Priola of Brighton: "Getting out of HB22-1355." That's reference to the recycling bill for which HE IS THE SENATE CO-SPONSOR.

From former state Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, who said "An overzealous lobbyist maybe took things a little too literally when the ranking member of Judiciary Committee said 'we should really throw the book at them.'"

From Elizabeth Lo, a staffer in the Senate GOP office: "Colorado legislators try their hand at 'take a book, leave a book.' Nobody wants their books."

From Senadora Julie Gonzales of Denver: "Colorado is in such a severe drought that our water and property statutes will look for new methods to conserve water by any means necessary."

From Sen. Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo: "Considering these are 2017’s, they were probably buried and rose from the dead…which is not comforting." (Pretty good for a newbie!)

From Rep. Dylan Roberts of Eagle: "Not exactly what Rep. Catlin and I were thinking when we proposed our 'turf replacement' bill but I guess that’s one way to do it."

The winners, in Capitol M's opinion:

From Kelsey Olson: "T-minus 7 days to Sine Die, and even the statutes are making a run for it."

And from Brad Dempsey: "I applaud the idea, but the Colorado General Assembly is taking xeriscaping too far— now sprinkling old copies of Title 37 (“Water & Irrigation”) to green up the Capitol lawn."

Capitol M applauds Mr. Dempsey for what has to be the geekiest answer.

Signs of sine die: In case you're wondering, we're all ready for this session to be over.

Signs of sine die, from two of the Capitol's best reporters. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

Not sure where Jesse was going with the following, though...

This is what happens when you have to sit in the Senate for an all day debate on fentanyl. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

There's a third but Capitol M promised not to divulge it due to its "spicy" nature.

Another sign of sine die is in how people are describing these final days. From Kelly Sloan: "Endlessly treading water in the deep end of a swirling black eddy of misery and despair." Couldn't have said it better myself.

Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada has come up with a novel way to introduce amendments, although what this one would have done to its bill on geothermal energy is a mystery.