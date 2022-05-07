ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football lands transfer commitment from former Utah defensive back to bolster depth

By JAKE KOCOROWSKI
 4 days ago

Numbers in the University of Wisconsin safety room received a boost Friday when Kamo’i Latu announced his intention to transfer to the program.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Latu played in 14 games last season, registering 19 tackles and three pass breakups for Utah. He finished with a career-high 10 tackles during a 42-26 win at Southern Cal in October, his only start of 2021. That performance allowed him to claim Pac-12 freshman of the week accolades.

Latu participated in 19 games over two seasons for the Utes, who lost to Ohio State in the 2022 Rose Bowl. 247Sports and Rivals rated him as a three-star recruit, and the two recruiting services reported he had offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, Southern Cal and Washington, among others.

Latu also holds a connection to the program with a former prep teammate. Both he and current UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig played at Saint Louis School in Honolulu before moving on to the college ranks.

UW needs to replace production at the safety spot with former starters Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder departing the program after exhausting their eligibility. Fifth-year seniors John Torchio and Travian Blaylock, along with sophomore Hunter Wohler, return this season and are expected contributors. However, Blaylock suffered a right leg injury during UW’s seventh spring practice April 5 and did not return for the remainder of its schedule.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked last month about Blaylock's timeline for return and if he could come back by the fall.

"I think we're hoping so," Leonhard said April 18. "We don't quite know at this point, so it's significant enough. We're trying to take care of him, but it's too early to tell what's going on in that situation."

Walk-on Owen Arnett enters his second season in the program and received extensive reps during the spring. Northern Illinois transfer Bryce Carey also stepped in for considerable snaps during those sessions. Third-year sophomore Preston Zachman was not seen dressed during UW’s practices open to reporters, and Leonhard utilized various cornerbacks at the safety position.

UW also welcomed 2022 signee Austin Brown to the program in December, and he will arrive this summer. 247Sports rated the Johnston City, Illinois, native as a four-star recruit. Leonhard believes the incoming freshman will be physically ready to compete.

"How fast can we get him there mentally, that'll be the big challenge, and can we get him playing fast?" Leonhard said of Brown.

