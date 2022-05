The boys from the original TV show Jackass, returned this year for what looked like their final hurrah in Jackass Forever. However, it seems that wasn’t the case as a new TV series, possibly starring the cast both old and new, has been announced by Paramount+. The boys have cleaned up their act over the years. Despite Steve-O admitting to being on some of the worst drug binges in his life in the old days of filming, Bam Magera was fired from the set of Forever for breaking his “wellness agreement”. While the movie was drug free, it didn’t mean the stunts were any less brutal. Johnny Knoxville suffered a brain haemorrhage while filming after a sturdy hit from an raging bull.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO