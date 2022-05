WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: As of 5:55 p.m. on Monday, less than 100 customers are without power in Wichita, according to the Evergy outage map. Earlier in the day, thousands lost power. The energy company said it was having trouble at one of its substations and working to switch the load to other sites to get the power back on.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO