WATCH: Has Thomas Bjørn already locked up the LUCKIEST shot of the year?!

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Bjørn has won 15 European Tour events and was a successful Ryder Cup captain. He's simply very, very good at golf and is known for his delicate touch, especially around the greens. First cut of rough? Second cut of rough? Tight lie? Short-sided from a bunker? Not...

The Independent

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirmed for US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson have been confirmed in the field for next week’s US PGA Championship.Woods made his return to competitive golf at last month’s Masters while Mickelson has not played a tournament since February.The Masters was Woods’ first appearance since he was involved in car crash more than a year ago, after which the 15-time major winner said he was “lucky to be alive”.The 46-year-old made the cut at Augusta after opening with a round of 71 and eventually finished 47th.Mickelson took a break from golf following the fallout from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and a Saudi-backed rival circuit.The six-time major winner, 51, accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and acting like a “dictatorship”.But as it stands he will be back to defend the title he won at Kiawah Island last year, becoming the oldest major champion.The year’s second major will be played from May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka FORCED OUT of AT&T Byron Nelson on PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour official communications team has said. At the time of writing, no reason has been given for Koepka's withdrawal. He has been replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira. Koepka, 32, was one of the favourites heading into TPC...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Homa coming into his owna

For the first time in forever, spring took hold of all of the USA this week. There were storms, but those storms all brought rain, and not snow. They disrupted play a bit, but the skills of the golfers who inhabit the world’s professional tours shined through. A Charlotte-based event traveled to Maryland for a year, allowing Quail Hollow to prepare to host the 2022 Presidents Cup in the fall. Elsewhere, the DP World Tour stopped in England at a former Ryder Cup host site, while the Korn Ferry and Champions tours visited the American southeast. Finally, the Asian Tour visited Korea, in between stops in Thailand and Japan. Those five tournaments have our attention this week in Tour Rundown for the first full weekend in May.
GOLF
Person
Richard Bland
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ latest player to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series

Another former world number one has signed up to play in the LIV Golf Series. Norman has been hinting that multiple former world number ones and former major champions would be joining the LIV Golf series, and the 37-year-old checks both of those boxes. While he hasn’t been in good...
GOLF
Golf Channel

'Bummed' Keegan Bradley still has two big reasons to smile after Wells Fargo runner-up

Keegan Bradley isn’t leaving TPC Potomac with the hardware. Two double bogeys and a tough break in a fairway bunker on his final hole made sure of that. “I didn’t play my best golf today,” said Bradley, whose 2-over 72 led him in a three-way tie for second, two shots behind Wells Fargo champion Max Homa. “It was choppy, and then I had a couple good stretches, but I had a chance there at the end, so I'm proud of that aspect of it. But I'm pretty bummed, I felt pretty good about this one.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Did you know this rule about teeing up your ball ahead of the tee markers?

It is possible to know every rule in golf. But there are some rules that you have to know and they will be a key part of your beginner stage in the game. Rules such as taking an unplayable lie, hitting provisional balls and marking your ball on the green are fundamental rules which you must know. There is no getting away from this.
GOLF
#Ryder Cup#British Masters#European
golfmagic.com

Pro reveals he once FIRED HIS CADDIE for trying to distract Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas got a bit of a shock earlier in the week when a PGA Tour player revealed he once fired his caddie for repeatedly trying to distract the 2017 PGA Championship during a prestigious amateur tournament. Michael Kim isn't exactly a name that the majority of golf fans may...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Jason Day, weak performance in movin day

The American Keegan Bradley took the lead in the Wells Fargo Championship after the Australian Jason Day, who had been the best in the first two days of this tournament, collapsed this Saturday with a very weak performance. Bradley is -8 overall after delivering Saturday's best card (67 shots, 3...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods leads all-star line up at next week's US PGA Championship as defending champion Phil Mickelson is set to make his first appearance since February

Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson have been confirmed in the field for next week's US PGA Championship. Woods made his return to competitive golf at last month's Masters while Mickelson has not played a tournament since February. The Masters was Woods' first appearance since he was involved in...
GOLF
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
golfmagic.com

TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review: "Incredible looks, superb feel"

Great looking mallet, frames the ball superbly well; terrific feel; consistent and true roll; very forgiving. It's the complete premium putter but that comes at a price; the standard grip might not suit everyone - we prefer a slightly larger grip on our putter but that is personal preference. If...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

"Yet Phil Mickelson gets cancelled, WTF!" Is Lefty back on social media?!

If reports are to be believed, Phil Mickelson may be nearing a return to golf. Though the PGA Tour's decision to deny players who had requested releases for the first Saudi-backed rebel league event may change that. Mickelson, like Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland and Martin Kaymer wanted to...
GOLF
Reuters

Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

May 11 (Reuters) - Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain on Wednesday for next year's Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome. Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, four times as a vice-captain and captained the team to victory...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro on joining LIV Golf series: "The tour doesn’t care about me"

An unnamed golfer has blasted the DP World Tour and admits to being tempted by the riches of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As reported by Golf Digest, this player discussed the prize purse at the Betfred British Masters which was £1.85 million. The first LIV Golf event at Centurion Golf Club in June will have a purse of $20 million.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf offering first event of series to broadcasters for free

Things are slowly taking shape for the Saudi-backed rebel league, dubbed the LIV Golf Invitational Series. We are only a few weeks away from the first event of the global, eight-event series that will see dizzying sums of money competed for. Centurion Club in England is the host venue for...
GOLF
SkySports

Greg Norman: LIV Golf Investments CEO says golf series not a threat to PGA Tour and dismisses links to Saudi government

Norman is the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, which will stage its inaugural tournament worth a record $25m at the Centurion Club near St Albans between June 9-11. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir, Norman also defended the source of the $2bn financial backing that comes from the Saudi's Public Investment Fund, insisting "I do not answer to Saudi Arabia" amid accusations of 'sports washing' given the country's human rights record.
GOLF

