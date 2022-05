Some 40 DP World Tour players have requested to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Centurion Club this June, according to a report in the Telegraph. Today is the deadline day for players on the DP World Tour to submit their requests should they wish to play in the controversial $25 million Saudi-backed event in St Albans, with a first prize of $4 million.

