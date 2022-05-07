4 dead, 3 juveniles injured after severe crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night.

Police said the crash took place in the 4200 block of Delmar at around 9:28 p.m. An initial investigation showed a Jeep Cherokee driven by an unknown suspect was wanted for felonies after being stolen in Herculaneum last month. The driver was traveling east on Delmar at a fast speed trying to get away from officers when it struck a Kia Sedona traveling north on Sarah filled with six passengers. Both cars left the road on the north side of Delmar.

The driver of the Jeep then hit a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was parked at the curb. The suspect left the car and fled the scene leaving two 17-year-old boys behind. One of the teens was taken to the hospital for a possible broken wrist after officers found firearms and suspected drugs on him, police say. The other teen was arrested and remanded to the juvenile courts.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Two men and one other woman from the same car were found dead at the scene. The other three passengers are juveniles and were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told News 4 they saw a crashed car and attempted to help people inside that were trapped. Firefighters and EMS could be seen trying to get the occupants out of the car, which was heavily damaged.

Police said a further investigation revealed the Jeep Cherokee was involved in a minor crash with an Infinity SUV before the fatal accident took place. During the crash, one of the teen passengers shot at the people inside the SUV.

Accident Reconstruction and the Force Investigation Unit are investigating.