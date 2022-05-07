ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

11983 S El Capitan Ln Unit 116, Herriman, UT 84096

utahrealtygroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Herriman home, with quick and easy access to Mountain...

www.utahrealtygroup.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herriman, UT
Real Estate
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Herriman, UT
Business
City
Herriman, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Capitan#Housing List
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC4

Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night. North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside. As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy