11983 S El Capitan Ln Unit 116, Herriman, UT 84096

Homes like this $8.9 million home don't just simply exist in Idaho without a story behind them. It took us a little while to get to the bottom of who built this thing in Hailey. According to Realtor.com, the incredible extravagant property has been on and off the market for...
During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread. There was no radio communication back then so […]
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A pilot that was killed on Wednesday during a plane crash that took off from Salt Lake City has been identified. East Idaho News reports the pilot is Brittney Infanger, 30, a woman from Salmon, Idaho. Brittney took off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday at 7 a.m. […]
UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
Now is an excellent time to explore more of the wonders of the United States. So, we have looked at the best beaches in the United States, as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. We looked at why these beaches were voted favorites by Tripadvisor users and what to see and do there.
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night. North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside. As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving […]
A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from.
The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads.
Upon the completion...
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds. Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned to their Redding home after a trip to Sacramento and discovered hundreds of swallows had apparently flown into the house through the chimney.
Comments / 1