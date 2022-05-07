11983 S El Capitan Ln Unit 116, Herriman, UT 84096

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 16 DAYS AGO