At the start of 2022, Finn Askew hit the refresh button. For the self-taught vocalist/rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist, the previous two years had been a whirlwind of multi-continental viral fame, major labels – the 20-year-old was previously signed to Polydor – and performing live (or virtually), all in the middle of a global pandemic. The catalyst had been his concise and crisp debut single, the R&B-tinted ‘Roses’ – a runaway hit about the subtleties of love and distance – which topped the charts in Thailand in early 2020 after Taeyong from K-pop group NCT posted the song to his Instagram story.

