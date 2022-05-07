Federal charges for 2 carjacking suspects

SHOREWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – A 42-year-old Farmington man faces murder charges after allegedly selling drugs to a woman who later died of an overdose. Jamarr Edward Casso was charged with third-degree murder on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison. South Lake Minnetonka officers arrived at a home on Mallard Lane in Shorewood on the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2020 to respond to an overdose death, the criminal complaint states. There, they found a woman dead in a bathtub, with a used needle and white powder nearby. Her cause of death was determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to be drowning, along with mixed fentanyl and morphine toxicity. According to the criminal complaint, her cell phone showed a conversation between her and Casso two days before, in which she asked for him to deliver her drugs. She texted him her address and seven minutes later, Casso responded with “here.” Casso was arrested after a controlled substance search unrelated to the homicide investigation on March 24, 2021. In a post-Miranda statement, admitted to selling narcotics to the woman. Casso has a history of felony convictions for controlled substances, the criminal complaint says.

