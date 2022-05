BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark. DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.

