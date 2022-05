BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Renovations are officially complete at the Community Assistance Network’s Dundalk location. A grand opening was held at the new facility Monday. Melvin Icenroad is the first person who walked through the newly renovated client-choice food pantry, eager to get his monthly groceries. He’s one of many people CAN serves daily in the community, which is why the organization’s leaders felt the need to expand and renovate the space. “When I came to work a little bit over three years ago, it was very apparent to me that this was not an environment for professionals doing the important, critical, essential...

DUNDALK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO