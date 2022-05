Sometimes you wanna go where nobody knows your name. That’s the come-on for a Moe’s Tavern pop-up coming to Westmoreland Crossing at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield. Based on the infamous dive bar from the long-running animated series, “The Simpsons,” Moe’s Pop Up is a parody food and drink experience for fans, according to Joe McCullough, founder and CEO of JMC Pop Ups LLC.

