Star Trek Picard: Where did it all go wrong?

While Star Trek: Picard takes place decades after Star Trek: The Next Generation, it has seen Jean-Luc Picard having to deal extensively with his old foes, the Borg. Captain Janeway and the USS Voyager crew weakened the Borg Collective during Star Trek: Voyager's run. However, Picard still carries the scars from when the Borg assimilated him into Locutus in the classic episode "The Best of Borth Worlds." In Star Trek: Picard's first season, Picard and his new crew had to visit a derelict Borg Cube and reunite with Hugh, a Borg set free by the Enterprise crew in "I, Borg," forcing Picard to reckon with trauma. The second season has forced Picard to work with a Borg queen to travel back in time and undo Q's changes to the timeline.

