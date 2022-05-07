ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek Picard: Where did it all go wrong?

By Daryl Baxter
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Plus' Star Trek series, Picard concluded its second season this week, and the 10-episode run has felt like a real slog. After announcing in 2018 that Paramount had tempted back Patrick Stewart to play Jean Luc Picard once again, there was a hope that we would not only see Picard...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Reveals Seven Of Nine's Status For Season 3, But What About The Others?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 episode “Hide and Seek.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Picard’s latest episode put all the cards on the table, and with only the Season 2 finale left, it’s possible we’ll see a few characters exit at the end of the season. Obviously, fans might have questions about who’s going to stick around for Season 3, but there’s no need to question that for Jeri Ryan after she revealed Seven’s status for the final season.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reviews Are In, And Fans Will Probably Like What They Have To Say

The Trek universe is about to expand, with the impending release of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fans are sure to be excited to get a new look at the beloved franchise but, since limited knowledge of the canon is required here, the show is also the perfect entry point for new fans. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Season 1, and these reviews should get the fanbase excited about the sci-fi series and how the new elements will be incorporated into the proceedings.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Just Introduced a Whole New Borg

While Star Trek: Picard takes place decades after Star Trek: The Next Generation, it has seen Jean-Luc Picard having to deal extensively with his old foes, the Borg. Captain Janeway and the USS Voyager crew weakened the Borg Collective during Star Trek: Voyager's run. However, Picard still carries the scars from when the Borg assimilated him into Locutus in the classic episode "The Best of Borth Worlds." In Star Trek: Picard's first season, Picard and his new crew had to visit a derelict Borg Cube and reunite with Hugh, a Borg set free by the Enterprise crew in "I, Borg," forcing Picard to reckon with trauma. The second season has forced Picard to work with a Borg queen to travel back in time and undo Q's changes to the timeline.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Watch the Opening Titles (VIDEO)

If you love to live in nostalgia, the incredible Star Trek: Strange New Worlds opening titles are right up your alley. With the premiere of the newest Star Trek series on Paramount+ less than a week away, the streaming service released its opening titles. “Space, the final frontier,” Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, says. “These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.” Watch them below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Patrick Stewart
Variety

Patrick Stewart on Playing Charles Xavier Again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘I Was a Little Unsure at First’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Patrick Stewart’s singular voice rang out in the Super Bowl trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans have eagerly awaited the return — really, the resurrection — of Professor Charles Xavier, the role Stewart played seven times over 17 years as part of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie franchise. In 2017’s “Logan,” Stewart seemingly said goodbye to Prof. X — quite literally, since the character dies. And when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, that appeared to be final nail in Stewart’s tenure in the role, given that...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Paramount Plus#Next Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy