UFC 274 went down in front of a raucous crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night. That means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The card was headlined by a lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Oliveira arrived as the lightweight champion, but after missing weight, was stripped of the title and deemed ineligible to reclaim it with a win. That means that, despite choking Gaethje unconscious in one of the best rounds of the year so far, he is technically only a lightweight contender. But let’s call it like it is: he's still the champ—and definitely one of the sport’s top fighters, pound-for-pound.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO