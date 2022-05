Vladimir Coufal has revealed West Ham’s simple tactic to get the best out of star forward Jarrod Bowen: “Just give him the ball.”Bowen set up West Ham’s first three goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Norwich and in doing so took his number of assists this season to 10.The 25-year-old is now the first Hammer since Paolo Di Canio 22 years ago to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season.“Jarrod’s been playing well since last season,” said right-back Coufal. “I’m happy for him and I enjoy playing alongside him. All you have to do is give...

