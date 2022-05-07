ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy, windy start to the weekend; Mother's Day slowly improves

By MaryEllen Pann
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soaking rain continues for the start of the Mother's Day Weekend. It could be heavy at times. Winds pick up making it feel worse outdoors. We hit our high early this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s, then temperatures hold steady near 50 the rest of the day....

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Dry And Milder

After a wet weekend, the Susquehanna Valley will dry out over the next several day. We look for nice spring weather with sunny mild days in the 70s and clear and comfortably cool nights in the 40s and 50s. The moisture from the weekend storm may drift back to the north later this week as a front approaches. While we don't see a repeat of heavy rain, there will be more clouds and a chance of some rain as we head into the weekend. That could be followed by some cooler weather next week.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
WGAL

Clear, Calm, Chilly Overnight With Some Fog; Warmer & Sunny Monday

Finally a break from the rain, blustery winds, and raw chilly weather! High pressure building from New England and southern Canada is pushing the system that brought more than two days worth of rain to our southeast. As a result, skies remain mostly clear this evening and tonight with lows down to near 40 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible tonight into early Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Pleasant weather continues, clouds return Thursday to south-central Pennsylvania

We're enjoying another picture-perfect day in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be in the low 70s with a light northeasterly breeze. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s under mostly clear skies. We have one more sunny day in store Wednesday, before clouds increase Thursday. A few showers return Friday. Despite...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

More Clouds, But Still Mild

Expect clouds to return over the next few days across the Susquehanna Valley, but it'll remain mild. High pressure over New England will give us a northeast flow of dry air and with sunshine and just a few more clouds, it'll warm back into the mid 70s on Wednesday. The storm that brought all the rain this past weekend, is off the southeast US coast. It looks like it'll start to drift west then north and bring us more clouds starting Thursday and into the weekend. The clouds could bring some patchy light rain Friday and a few showers over the weekend. It'll stay mild with highs in the 70s. A cool front will arrive early next week and bring a few more showers or some thunderstorms. That will be followed by a bit cooler weather.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy