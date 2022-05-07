Rainy, windy start to the weekend; Mother's Day slowly improves

Expect clouds to return over the next few days across the Susquehanna Valley, but it'll remain mild. High pressure over New England will give us a northeast flow of dry air and with sunshine and just a few more clouds, it'll warm back into the mid 70s on Wednesday. The storm that brought all the rain this past weekend, is off the southeast US coast. It looks like it'll start to drift west then north and bring us more clouds starting Thursday and into the weekend. The clouds could bring some patchy light rain Friday and a few showers over the weekend. It'll stay mild with highs in the 70s. A cool front will arrive early next week and bring a few more showers or some thunderstorms. That will be followed by a bit cooler weather.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO