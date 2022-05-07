Darvin Ham, Adrian Griffin speak with Lakers about coaching job

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. Assistants Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Adrian Griffin (Toronto) have also spoken with the Lakers about the job.

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Betonline.ag has Terry Stotts as a 5-1 choice to be the next @Los Angeles Lakers head coach, behind only Darvin Ham at 2-1 #RipCiry – 1:14 PM

As for who will coach LeBron next season after Frank Vogel was just fired … Magic told us it certainly won’t be him, and probably not Phil Jackson either. But, the Hall of Famer did say Jackson will help in the hunt for the next head man … something he appears to believe will be good for the org.’s future. -via TMZ.com / May 7, 2022

When the decision was made to fire Vogel, sources say his handling of Westbrook and the inability to find a way to make him a more productive part of the program were among the factors that played a big part. There was a strong sense that it was on Vogel to make the Westbrook experiment work, and the fact that it didn’t lead to questions about whether Westbrook had been put in a position to succeed. That sure smells like the hope of a Russ revival to me. And how’s this for a tidbit to tie this thread up: Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career. Sources say Phil Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022

Shams Charania: Lakers request permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant for LA’s head coaching job, sources say: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 4, 2022