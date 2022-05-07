Juan Hernangomez addresses future with Jazz

The Utah Jazz at the minute is a team that is at a crossroads. The Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era seems like it has come to its natural end after they were dumped out in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks who played half the series without Luka Doncic. This means that one of Mitchell or Gobert will likely leave the Jazz, and for the most part, the reports have maintained that Utah would like to hold on to Mitchell.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO