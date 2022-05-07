ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Hernangomez addresses future with Jazz

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
The Spanish forward is technically under contract with the Jazz for next season, but his 2022-23 salary is non-guaranteed, meaning the Jazz could choose to move on from him. While that does make things a little uncertain, he’s not stressing about it. “I’m not really worried about the contract situation. I haven’t even thought about next year yet,” Hernangomez said on a Zoom call with Utah reporters Friday.

Source: Sarah Todd @ deseret.com

“We’re still watching the things we can do better and the things I can do better as a player and the things I’ve got to start working on this summer to be better, so I’m not really worried about the contract or next year. “I think I did my best, and we’ll see.” Not only did Hernangomez almost immediately gain the trust and respect of his Jazz teammates for his work ethic and willingness to adapt, but he also showed some really nuanced, high basketball IQ, things that impressed the coaching staff. -via deseret.com / May 7, 2022

“For me, it’s just a master class every single day,” he said. “So I’m just happy to keep learning.” The Jazz have until June 30 to decide whether or not they want to pay Hernangomez the $6.6 million next season. -via deseret.com / May 7, 2022

