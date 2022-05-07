Robert Covington's extension fully guaranteed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Greif: A source has confirmed Robert Covington’s two-year, $24 million extension to stay with the Clippers, as @wojespn first reported. Gives the team another switchable, multi-positional forward to throw at teams. Jesse Beer: Hey Andrew is the contract fully guaranteed. Andrew Greif: Yeah, it’s a full guarantee, no option deal.

Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Game 3s. Join @Danny Leroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm We also give our thoughts on the Robert Covington extension for the Clippers. – 1:54 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Even the Taxpayer MLE, at $6.4M, is going to be a nice chunk of spending power this summer, because so many teams are capped out and/or dancing around the tax line.

Clippers locking up Robert Covington leaves them with few holes to fill. That MLE will get them a real player. – 11:10 AM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

From @Tom Ziller ‘s fine daily newsletter: “I still can’t believe how cheaply LA picked up Norman Powell and Covington from the fire sale Blazers. Powell is locked up for a few more years and now Covington will return. Great investment with a billionaire’s money.” – 10:03 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Clippers extend Robert Covington for two years, $24 million nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/05/rep…8:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Robert Covington confirms new money on IG instagram.com/p/CdMjwyFpjbD/…8:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

📰 @TheAthletic

Robert Covington and LA Clippers agree to a 2-year extension, checking off a top offseason priority 7 weeks before the 2022 NBA Draft

theathletic.com/news/clippers-…8:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Back on March 1 in Houston, Robert Covington opened up about his place on a team that he had only been on for 25 days to that point and prioritizing his mental health. Clippers are Covington’s 5th team since start of 2018-19 season.

Now Covington knows that he’ll be staying. pic.twitter.com/K3EIDC7wUH7:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IQpQ_0fW6U71L00

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Since his trade to LAC in Feb until the end of the regular season, Robert Covington shot 69.6% on corner three-pointers — 2nd-best corner accuracy among all players with at least 10 attempts in that span.

latimes.com/sports/clipper…7:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Wouldn’t surpirise me if there are more short extensions like Robert Covington’s this offseason that come in juuuust above the NTMLE. With such a limited amount of cap space this summer, it’s basically just signing with bird rights before free agency starts. – 7:07 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

This is very subjective, but pre-extension, I had Covington as a top-five FA wing. Defensively, arguably the top available wing (outside of GPII). That’s assuming Beal, KCP, Dort, Hart, Oubre are kept/opt in, etc. – 7:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Source confirms to @TheAthletic that Robert Covington will not hit unrestricted free agency and will stay on a deal that takes him through the 2023-24 season. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 6:55 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Robert Covington’s extension should push the Clippers beyond $170 million in salary next season. The MLE, a raise for Nic Batum and minimum deals will only make them more expensive.

Say they get to $180 million in salary. That would add a projected $90 million in luxury taxes. – 6:45 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Robert Covington has agreed to a two-year, $24M contract extension with the Clippers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/l4xKuLg7gH6:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnmKj_0fW6U71L00

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Robert Covington agreeing on a two-year, $24M contract extension with the Clippers: es.pn/3kHZ4A66:35 PM

Robert Covington: We back!!! pic.twitter.com/MYagr1WVLh -via Twitter @Holla_At_Rob33 / May 5, 2022

Andrew Greif: A source has confirmed Robert Covington’s two-year, $24 million extension to stay with the Clippers, as @Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. Gives the team another switchable, multi-positional forward to throw at teams. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / May 5, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington has agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent Andrew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/myggO0o4Sp -via Twitter @wojespn / May 5, 2022

