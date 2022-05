The 5-23 Cincinnati Reds are well on their way to an abysmal season, and the time to sell may come sooner rather than later for the last-place team. MLB insider Peter Gammons reported the Reds are "willing to talk" about potentially trading starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle. Castillo is the headliner and one of the few players on Cincinnati's roster that could be a season-changer for a contender.

