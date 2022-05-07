ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kate Nicholl 'overwhelmed' to clinch South Belfast seat

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliance Party's Kate Nicholl won the final seat in Belfast South leaving Clare Bailey, the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
Person
Clare Bailey
The Independent

Boris Johnson news— live: ‘Nothing off table’ to avoid ‘trade war’ over NI protocol

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has said the government would keep talking to the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol – but did not rule out unilateral UK action to ditch checks.Mr Gove said: “We’re going to talk to the EU, but nothing is off the table,” adding it was important to be “prepared to walk away”.Asked about EU threats to launch a trade war, Mr Gove told Sky News: “There are some actors who will say certain things. And that’s fine, I’m not going to criticise them. Boris and Liz, they are negotiating duo whom I place my...
POLITICS
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Masts to be axed from explosive-filled shipwreck in safety bid

Hidden below the Thames is one of London's most unlikely tourist destinations. We've travelled about 30 minutes, along with a handful of day trippers from Southend, into the Thames Estuary. Slowly, a set of masts sticking out from the grey waves come into view. This is the SS Richard Montgomery,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Queen hands over to Charles and William for State Opening

The Queen has pulled out of this year's State Opening of Parliament and the reading of the Queen's speech, Buckingham Palace has announced. This will be the first time since 1963 that the Queen will have missed this constitutional ceremony, which sets out the government's legislative plans. Prince Charles will...
U.K.
#Titanic#Alliance Party#The Green Party
BBC

Royal Marine Commandos jailed over £300k drugs operation

Two Royal Marine Commandos have been jailed over their involvement in a £300,000 drugs operation.. Grant Broadfoot, 29, and Stuart Bryant, 31, were caught using a Ministry of Defence-owned van to transport cannabis from England to Scotland in June 2020. The pair were arrested in Glasgow's Mount Vernon with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Graffiti carved on ancient Machrie Moor standing stones

Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on the island of Arran is a heritage crime, Historic Environment Scotland has said. Staff from Scotland's heritage agency found the markings at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot. The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities. Historic Environment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anger as historic Skelmersdale pub bulldozed without permission

A 300-year-old pub in Lancashire has been suddenly bulldozed without council permission, causing "anger" and "disbelief". The Grade II-listed Old Toby Inn in Skelmersdale was torn down on Saturday. It had been badly damaged by fire in March but West Lancashire Borough Council had been in talks to restore it.
U.K.
BBC

Sheku Bayoh: Sister tells inquiry she does not feel safe in Scotland

The sister of Sheku Bayoh has said she no longer feels safe in Scotland, after her brother's death in police custody. Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. Kadi Johnson was addressing the public inquiry into her brother's death. The family believes race...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

TV presenter walks out of sport awards over sexism

An organisation representing Scottish sports writers has apologised after an awards event speech prompted a walkout. TV presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left Sunday's Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) gala dinner in Glasgow in protest. Ms Barbour tweeted that she had "never felt so unwelcome in the industry"...
SOCIETY

