ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Loutre Heads to South Africa With SS22 Collection

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based label Loutre has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, captured in partnership with The Earth Issue and commonPROPAGANDA. The collection was captured in South Africa – where commonPROPAGANDA is based – showcasing its network of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Converse Releases All Star Collaboration With Pokémon

Converse has released a new lineup of Pokémon-inspired high tops for its latest All Star collaboration. Each of the four colorways pay homage to some of the most iconic Pokémon characters to date. The colors correspond to the character, with the canary yellow pair taking design notes from Pikachu, the mustard yellow representing Eevee, the orange one for Charizard and the gray purple colorway for Mewtwo. The names of the Pokémon are printed on the hell of the shoe, along with its Pokédex number, height and weight. Sticking with the Pokémon theme, each pair of high tops will arrive in a special Pokéball-inspired red and white shoe box.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Dior's Hiking-Ready Fall 2022 H-Town Sandal Has Been Released

‘s Kim Jones referenced Jack Kerouac, the beat generation, YSL, Marc Bohan, and Christian Dior’s literary passions for the house’s Fall 2022 collection, but the footwear designer Thibo Denis took a more tactile approach, looking toward the world of hiking for his range of shoes. Now, Dior has released the H-Town sandal in a black colorway and a beige colorway, infiltrating its design with plenty of hiking and nautical references.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Opens Pre-Orders for Its Distressed Paris Sneaker

Balenciaga continues to grow its footwear range with the new Paris Sneaker, coming in high-top and slip-on mule styles. The Demna-designed pair deviates from previous shoes from the brand, which in recent years have singlehandedly defined the luxury sneaker market and made a case for dad shoes, “ugly” footwear, Y2K trends, and a more-is-more approach. Here, the Paris Sneaker is rather subtle — bar the distressed details — and that even comes down to the choice of launch colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace is back with the latest installment of its Summer 2022 collection, following up last week’s inaugural release. The second drop from the collection introduces tongue-in-cheek knitwear, terry towelling matching sets and Palace-branded tees and tracksuits. The stand-out item in this week’s drop is the Duck and Bull knit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Loutre Heads#The Earth Issue#Maharishi#Earsnot
hypebeast.com

LOEWE Pre-Fall 2022 Presents a Portrait of Playfulness

If it’s one thing about LOEWE, the Spanish luxury house loves to play with color. In the spirit of this expanded livelihood, the brand presents its playful Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. Shot by renowned German fine art and fashion photographer Juergen Teller, the campaign features Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins, American...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

SoleSavy Launches COLLECT for Sneaker Shopping and Showcasing

Growing its community offering for sneakerheads, SoleSavy has built COLLECT for not only buying, selling and trading footwear without middleman fees but also showcasing your favorite pairs. Taking the form of an online marketplace in a mobile app, COLLECT is emphasizing the social element of the secondary sneaker market. Designed...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Release Info for the adidas YEEZY 500 "Granite"

Kanye West is always someone that’s cooking up something new whether it be associated with new music, collaborative apparel or his ever-growing YEEZY sneaker empire. And this Spring, the latter is going expand with a hefty amount of new styles, one of which is the. YEEZY 500 “Granite” that...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Adidas Originals Revives the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000 In Two Classic Colorways

If you ask adidas Originals, the 1980s and are happening all over again. Following on from the just-revealed closer look at its upcoming nostalgia-packed collaboration with Gucci, the Three Stripes continues to offer in-house goods that further its ’80s and ’90s aesthetic, such as the return of the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

$22.6M USD Phillips Royal Oak 50th Auction Breaks Four World Records

Phillips’ dedicated Audemars Piguet Royal Oak auction in Geneva saw four world record prices paid for historic examples of the octagonal icon. The Royal Oak 50th Sale achieved $22.6M USD through 87 watch lots with 430 bidders in the room and 1,000 registered online bidders. The star lot –...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

GRT Architects Prioritises Simple Colour with "Poole Table" Collection

New York firm GRT Architects has released a collection of tables in homage to late architect Thomas Henry Poole, who is behind many of the city’s recognisable schools and churches. Originally designed as part of GRT’s renovation of a building designed by Poole, the aptly named “Poole Tables” see plywood and laminate combined to create an object that looks contemporary while feeling as though it could’ve comfortably existed in the 20th century.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

East London Artist Hak Baker Calls for Unity on Latest Single "Bricks in the Wall"

East London artist Hak Baker is a musician that comes under an umbrella of genres that stretch from folk, to rap, while even trying his hand at spoken word. Baker’s latest single, “Bricks in the Wall,” shows where the former grime MC is at with his unapologetic and straight-talking attitude. While on the surface, this latest single sounds like an up-tempo, summer-ready anthem, Hak Baker proves that he’s not afraid to dig deep into his psyche through telling his vivid tales of empirical boredom and the pains that one goes through when in the cycle of working-class struggles.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Spotted Wearing New Pieces From YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted in a YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA gear. Ye recently released a new music video for DONDA track, “Life of the Party,” which saw a series of his childhood photos reimagined with the artist wearing new apparel from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. Ye’s sighting is in line with the visuals, hinting at a potential next drop coming soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Gerald Genta's Custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Sells For $2.13M USD

Just two days after a bidder broke the world record price for a vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it has once again been smashed, this time for the watch once owned by the iconic model’s designer. Not even the second Royal Oak ever made could outshine Gerald Genta’s personal...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Takeaway spoons, solitary confinement and a nuclear camera: 10 must-see shows at London Gallery Weekend

Lonnie Holley grew up in 1950s Alabama scratching a living from selling people’s castoffs, and the self-taught artist’s intuitive, compulsively made assemblages still give new life to unwanted flotsam. Though his art is rooted in the deep south, it is Suffolk’s former military test site, Orford Ness – the basis for a new song cycle commissioned by public art trailblazers Artangel – that informs his latest sculptures and paintings.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Nike’s New "White Panda" Dunk High Is a Summer Essential

Following Nike’s Dunk Low introduction earlier this month, the sportswear giant has now added yet another Dunk High to its “Panda” collection. This latest edition, titled “White Panda,” has been added to the. Nike. family just in time for Summer 2022 and adopts an all-white...
APPAREL
The Guardian

Whiti Hereaka wins New Zealand’s Ockham fiction prize for novel subverting Māori myth

A novel subverting a Māori myth has taken home New Zealand’s most prestigious writing prize at this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka, which draws on the Māori legend of Hatupatu and the Bird-Woman but tells it from the perspective of the tale’s traditional monster Kurangaituku, has won the $60,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy