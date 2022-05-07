ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

'The Nazis Should Have Killed You': Jewish Man Attacked in Brooklyn

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries following the incident in Crown Heights...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

debra mcgarry
3d ago

These hate crimes need to stop! The punishment needs to be tougher! Democratic leaders are destroying our cities and states!

Reply(1)
3
Related
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Daily News

Teen girl dies 2 days after she’s shot in the head in lobby of Brooklyn building

A teenage girl who was shot in the head in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building has died of her injuries, police said Saturday. Adriana Graham, 18, is the second teen since 2020 to be fatally shot at the Harding Arms Apartments in Crown Heights. Police got a 911 call reporting an assault in progress inside the building on Sterling Place near Rochester Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Subway#Crown Heights#Jews#Violent Crime#Colive#Orthodox Jewish#Chassidic Jewish#Rabbi
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
928K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy