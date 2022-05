A suspected thief accused of ripping necklaces off women in New York City while on a motorcycle is being sought by authorities, police said Monday. All the incidents occurred on May 2, the New York Police Department said. The first involved a 22-year-old woman walking on a Bronx street when a man riding a red and black motorcycle approached her from behind and snatched her $800 gold necklace around her neck, the New York Police Department said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO