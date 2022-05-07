I visited Hampton Court Palace, where multiple 'Bridgerton' scenes were filmed, and felt like an extra in the show

I visited Hampton Court Palace, used to film multiple scenes in "Bridgerton." Maria Noyen/Insider, Netflix

Hampton Court Palace was used to film multiple dramatic "Bridgerton" scenes in seasons 1 and 2.

I've been to the palace before, but decided to go back as an adult – and massive "Bridgerton" fan.

Beside my lunch and journey to the palace, I felt transported into the regency-era Netflix show.

Hampton Court Palace entrance. Maria Noyen/Insider

Hampton Court Palace, the old home of King Henry VIII, was used to film multiple scenes in "Bridgerton."

The facade and interiors of Hampton Court Palace have been used several times throughout season one and season two of " Bridgerton ," according to Historic Royal Palaces .

As a fan of the show, I decided to spend a morning checking out the real-life filming locations at the palace.

Truthfully, it's not the first time I've been to the old home of King Henry VIII — in fact, I've been multiple times on various middle school trips. But it's been years since then, and thanks to "Bridgerton," I left for the palace probably the most excited I've ever been to go.

The journey to Hampton Court Palace took me over an hour. Google Maps

While "Bridgerton" is set in the heart of London, Hampton Court Palace is over an hour away from the city center.

Many of the scenes filmed at Hampton Court Palace are set at the Queen's residence at Buckingham House, which used to stand where Buckingham Palace is today in the early 18th century (when the events of "Bridgerton" take place ).

But Buckingham Palace, and central London as a whole, are pretty far from where the show's filming locations are at Hampton Court. I'm based in Kings Cross, North London, and it took me around an hour and 15 minutes on multiple trains to get to the palace, located in the town of East Molesey.

My carriage was slightly different to Daphne Bridgerton's. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

While characters in "Bridgerton" arrive at the palace in horse-drawn carriages, I arrived in a regular old train carriage.

A glaring difference at the outset of my reality-versus-"Bridgerton" excursion was my journey to the palace itself.

In the first episode of season one, the Bridgerton and Featherington families are among a flock of well-to-do elites in London for The Season. They all bring their debutante daughters to be presented in front of Queen Charlotte via horse-drawn carriage.

Meanwhile, my "carriage" was, well, on a train. Overall the journey was quite smooth and probably less bumpy than it would've been in the 1800s — so actually, I'd call that a win.

I got the "Bridgerton" vibes instantly when I arrived. Maria Noyen/Insider

When I got to the palace, the red brick exterior screamed "Bridgerton" instantly.

Maybe I've just seen "Bridgerton" one too many times, but as soon as I saw the red brick exterior of Hampton Court Palace, I instantly felt like I was stepping onto the set of the Regency-era show.

Back in reality, I was glad to have arrived at around 10:20 a.m. because it wasn't too busy. After having my entrance ticket scanned — which cost £26.10 , or around $33 — I spoke to a member of staff who told me that Netflix rented out the entire palace for a week to film various "Bridgerton" season two scenes.

She said they paid as much as what the Historic Royal Palace would've made in ticket sales for a whole week to do so.

Hampton Court Palace's Base Court in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

In season one, carriages taking the debutantes to be presented to Queen Charlotte actually arrive at the palace's Base Court.

While strolling into the first area after the entrance, called the Base Court , I had a feeling I'd seen it in "Bridgerton."

The same member of staff confirmed that yes, the scene in which the debutantes arrive to be presented in front of Queen Charlotte in season one was filmed right there.

She pointed out the pattern of the cobblestones as well as the archway, which mirrored those same features in "Bridgerton."

Master Carpenter’s Court at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

When Eloise sneaks out to see Theo Sharpe at the printer's shop in season two, those scenes were filmed outside of the kitchen at Hampton Court Palace.

Scenes filmed at the printer's shop where Lady Whistledown, aka Penelope Featherington, has her scandal sheet printed actually took place outside of the kitchens at Hampton Court Palace, a member of staff told me.

The exact spot is actually known as the Master Carpenter's Court and I could tell it was the same place as in the show from the lines and patterns in the cobblestones.

According to Historic Royal Palaces, production built multiple shopfronts here to recreate London's narrow streets back in the day.

Clock Court at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

A scene where Benedict Bridgerton arrives at his art school was actually filmed alongside Hampton Court Palace's Clock Court.

When I came across this hallway alongside Clock Court, I knew for certain I'd seen it in the show before.

Viewers can catch the hanging lamp, elaborate woodwork details, and even the same cracked stone floors in the scene where Benedict Bridgerton arrives at his art school in season two.

Fountain Court at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

In "Bridgerton" season two, Queen Charlotte reads Lady Whistledown's latest pamphlet beneath an umbrella in a garden known as Fountain Court in real life.

Different angled shots of Fountain Court at Hampton Court Palace can be seen in the first episode of season two when Queen Charlotte is at her residence reading Lady Whistledown.

In the show, you can't really tell there's a fountain at the center of the tulips, which gives the real-life location its name. According to the member of staff I spoke to, the tulips in the show were last season's colors, which have now been changed to a mix of pinks, purples, and whites.

Besides the identical archways, windows, and building facade, I noticed the giant lamp in the show was in the same exact spot in reality. Sadly, visitors can't actually step on the lawn so I enjoyed this view from afar.

The Privy Garden at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

Scenes showing the ton gathering for Anthony and Edwina's ill-fated wedding were shot at the Privy Garden, which was totally serene in real life.

Though the Privy Garden at Hampton Court Palace was bustling with members of the ton in "Bridgerton" season two for Anthony and Edwina's wedding, I was able to enjoy it pretty much alone when I visited.

Besides a few other visitors and maintenance personnel driving a lawnmower, I had the garden all to myself. I noticed that the facade of the building, the gravel pathways, and cone-shaped bushes were identical to the show.

The Great Fountain Garden at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

Sadly (but probably for the best) there were no zebras when I went to the Great Fountain Garden.

In episode two of season two of "Bridgerton," Queen Charlotte invited the Sharma sisters and Lady Danbury to check out her new collection of zebras. According to ScreenRant , owning exotic animals was pretty standard among the upper class during the Regency era.

In reality, there are of course no zebras where this scene was shot at the Great Fountain Garden in Hampton Court Palace. When I was there, the flowers were also ruby red, not marigold yellow like in the show

The Privy Garden at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

Another scene with the Sharma sisters takes place in the Privy Garden, but there was no bench when I visited.

This bench where the Sharma sisters sit in season two — with a view of the Privy Garden — would have been delightful after a few hours of walking around Hampton Court Palace. It sadly does not exist in real life.

I could, however, tell exactly where the shot took place from the cream-colored stones and the marble statue in the background.

Food at Hampton Court Palace in "Bridgerton," and in reality. Netflix, Maria Noyen/Insider

This doesn't involve a filming location, but Queen Charlotte's fruity snack spread in "Bridgerton" was slightly more appealing than my lunch at one of the palace cafés.

Queen Charlotte's fruit platter during the scenes filmed at the Fountain Garden looks delightful. I can imagine she would probably accompany it with some tea from a fancy teapot.

Meanwhile, the food I got at the Tiltyard Café , one of the palace's eating spots, was slightly less visually appealing.

But it was pretty decent. I ended up going for a lemon iced tea and a ham, cheese, and pickle sandwich that cost £8.65, or around $11.

The pond garden or this plant covered extended pergola would be perfect in "Bridgerton." Maria Noyen/Insider

Since there will be more seasons of "Bridgerton," I'll end with a couple of suggestions I have for other Hampton Court Palace locations that should be featured in the show.

"Bridgerton" fans like me can rejoice knowing that the show has been renewed for at least two more seasons, according to the Hollywood Reporter . And, we can be even more excited knowing that the fabulous Queen Charlotte is getting a spinoff series .

But while playing the part of location scout, I did walk away with a few suggestions for places I'd like to see in either the spinoff or the main series.

By the side of the Privy Gardens is a gorgeous extended pergola that I could definitely see being illuminated by fairy lights as an entrance to one of the season's balls. Also, the pond gardens would be perfect for a daytime romance scene.

So if anyone from "Bridgerton" production is reading this, take notes.