(Good Things Utah) Utah is home to many beautiful landscapes, rich cultures, and strong histories. For those familiar with Southern Utah, they know that one of the most breathtaking lands to explore is Grand County in Moab. With sites full of petroglyphs and markings made by Indigenous ancestors that have remained intact for years, Moab has seen twice as many visitors over the last ten years, making it difficult to continue that same level of preservation.

MOAB, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO