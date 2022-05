As a home and lifestyle editor, I get to test a lot of gadgets. Every now and then, one sticks out to me for its cool features and great price point. Of all the things I tried in the last month, my hands-down favorite right now is the Co. by Colgate Toothbrush ($99). When it came across my email, I can't help but admit I thought to myself, "Another expensive toothbrush." To my surprise, though, it was under $100. A lot of competitive options with all the same features can cost upward of $200 to $300.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO