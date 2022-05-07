ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Carbon County home destroyed in fire

By Matt DeBlass
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - An overnight fire destroyed a home on the...

www.wfmz.com

WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews called to scene of plane crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash. Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pickup Truck Barrels Into Sussex County Home (PHOTOS)

A pickup truck barreled into a Sussex County home before dawn Friday, authorities said. The Franklin Fire Department responded to the crash on the corner of Main Street in Franklin around 1:45 a.m. Crews helped remove the occupants from the truck and stabilize the porch’s support beam. No injuries...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian killed in Berks County crash

MUHLENBERG TWP. Pa. - A man was killed after being struck by a car in Berks County on Saturday night. Frank Mastropiero Jr., 62, was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m., said the county coroner's office. He was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in the 4800...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Inmate death at Camp Hill correctional facility ruled a homicide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a death at State Correctional Institution Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township. Superintendent Laurel Harry reported that inmate Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday, May 4, during staff rounds. According to the release, emergency personnel was notified and […]
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies as Car With Baby on Board Crashes, Gets Wedged Under Truck

The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
CHESTER, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston. The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area […]
KINGSTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Sayre Man Killed While Clearing Dead Deer from Road

Officials in Bradford County, Pennsylvania say a Sayre man who was hit and killed May 4 on Route 6 in Wysox was trying to remove the carcasses of deer from the road. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident in which 55-year-old Joseph Lane was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. May 4 as he was trying to get two dead deer off the road.
SAYRE, PA
abc27 News

Man who died in two-vehicle fatal York crash identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York City man was pronounced dead Thursday evening after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office has identified the man as Jeffrey A. Heishman, 56, of Lower Chanceford Township. The autopsy results revealed that he died of […]
YORK, PA
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

