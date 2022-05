In January 2022, Wordle took the internet by storm. The single-word guessing game racked up quite the fanbase, eventually leading to its purchase by The New York Times for an undisclosed amount. But, it left many people hungry for more, leading to an onslaught of copycats like Quordle, which allows users to guess four words at once, BRDL, which requires players to guess the name of a different bird, and Worldle, a geography-based game that allows players to guess a single country based on its map outline each day. And finally, after what seems like a million internet years, food fans have their own. It's called Phoodle, and it too will have you hooked right from the start.

