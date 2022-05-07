ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New Generation Advanced Material Design: Tracking the Motion of Protein Nanorods

By Beth Mundy, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter understanding of protein movement can facilitate advanced materials design. Biological materials such as bones, teeth, and seashells are extremely durable. Their strength stems from their composition, which consists of a mix of hard rock-like minerals and resilient carbon-based compounds such as proteins. Materials scientists are drawing inspiration from biological materials...

scitechdaily.com

