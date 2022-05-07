ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Weiner kicks off summer, 'Star Wars: Brotherhood' reunites Anakin, Obi-Wan: 5 new books

By Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In search of something good to read ? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. "The Summer Place," by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, fiction)

What it's about: From the master of the summer beach read comes the story of a family in all its messy glory forced to face its issues – secrets, misunderstandings, regrets and unhealed wounds – as a Cape Cod beach house wedding looms.

The buzz: "This engrossing novel will please her legions of fans," says Publishers Weekly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is7y3_0fW5ppIe00
Jennifer Weiner's "The Summer Place" hits shelves Tuesday. Atria Books

2. "Star Wars: Brotherhood," by Mike Chen (Del Rey, fiction)

What it's about: Set just after the events of "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," "Brotherhood" finds Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker investigating a devastating explosion on Cato Neimoidia. As peace hangs in the balance, the contentious master and apprentice must stand together as brothers.

Exclusive excerpt:: Mike Chen reunites Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Brotherhood'

The buzz: Longtime sci-fi author and geek culture connoisseur Chen is stoked to be part of the "Star Wars" canon. "Very surreal to be holding a @delreystarwars book with my name on it. I grew up in the 80s with original trilogy toys and PC games like Dark Forces and X-Wing in the 90s, so Star Wars is in my blood," he wrote in an Instagram post .

3. "Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be," by Marissa R. Moss (Henry Holt, nonfiction)

What it's about: Veteran Nashville, Tennessee, journalist Moss tells the inside story of the past two decades of women in country music and how artists like Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Kacey Musgraves charted their paths to stardom in a traditional boys' club.

The buzz: "The author’s reporting and storytelling shine as brightly as her subjects," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

4. "First Time for Everything," by Henry Fry (Ballantine, fiction)

What it's about: After losing his boyfriend and his flat, newly single Danny Scudd is forced to move in with his childhood best friend, a nonbinary artist with an East London "commune" of eccentrics who help Danny navigate modern queer life.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews says this "queer coming-of-adulthood story told with humor, tenderness, and quirk" is an "entertaining, fast-paced read."

'Never loved him more': Jennifer Grey reclaims her story in 'Out of the Corner,' talks Clark Gregg divorce

5. "Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune," by Keith Thomson (Little, Brown and Company, nonfiction)

What it's about: This swashbuckling history recounts a two-yearlong pirate raid in the 17th century along the Pacific coastline, with over 300 dastardly buccaneers in search of Spanish gold.

The buzz: "Readers will be swept along by this brisk and entertaining adventure story," says Publishers Weekly .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Weiner kicks off summer, 'Star Wars: Brotherhood' reunites Anakin, Obi-Wan: 5 new books

Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
