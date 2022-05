NEW BEDFORD —Though Starbucks reported it was taking steps to open a New Bedford location in mid-2022, it now looks like the coffee giant may have changed its mind. "Looks like not much activity on the Starbucks front yet," said Michael Lawrence, public information officer for the mayor. "They have a demolition permit for the existing building, but nothing else has been submitted to the city’s Planning Department."

