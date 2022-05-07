ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Million Dollar Donation Is Largest In Niagara University History

By Dave Fields
 3 days ago
Big changes are coming to a local university here in Western New York. According to Niagara University's website, the University just received the largest donation in the university's history. Niagara University announced that Jeff and Mary Helen Holzschuh have pledged a gift of $10 million to...

