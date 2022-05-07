10 Million Dollar Donation Is Largest In Niagara University History
By Dave Fields
Big changes are coming to a local university here in Western New York. According to Niagara University's website, the University just received the largest donation in the university's history. Niagara University announced that Jeff and Mary Helen Holzschuh have pledged a gift of $10 million to...
New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives. Niche.com recently put out their...
Teacher Appreciation Week made me realize that there is something missing in Western New York: a Teacher Hall of Fame to honor all those amazing leaders and teachers that have taught us lessons that go beyond a classroom’s four walls. The first week of May is typically celebrated as...
It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
While we wait for the tax "holiday" in Buffalo and Western New York to get here on June 1st, prices around the area have gone up, again! As we start a new week and push toward Memorial Day, the prices have seemed to start rising. According to Triple A, the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kristen Elmore-Garcia will tell you that women deserve to be celebrated. "I think of all the women who have accomplished, maybe not received their recognition where recognition is due. And this is a time when we actually honor those women who work so hard to do whatever it is they do," Elmore-Garcia said.
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Waterfalls, they can be mesmerizing, captivating and in some cases breathtaking. For Scott Ensminger of North Tonawanda, they're even more than that, they're his obsession. "They're cool, every one is different, kind of like snowflakes. There's no two of them that are perfectly identical," Ensminger said.
Stakeholders and officials in Buffalo have been on a roll lately in announcements that will have a long-term impact on improving the City of Buffalo and the people who call it home. The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) held a public meeting at Buffalo State College on Wednesday,...
OK, lets clear up one thing. To this writer's knowledge there is no New York State Sandwich Hall of Fame. But, I believe there should be one. So, If there was indeed a Sandwich Hall of Fame I would like to present to you its first induction class. All 13...
The burst of warm summer weather across Western New York is a reminder that it will soon be time to head out to our favorite amusement parks. If you're like me, you love the rush of a roller coaster, and a day spent wandering around your favorite amusement park. As far back as I can remember, summers meant road trips to amusement parks. We are lucky to have three of them within a short drive of us here in Western New York, and another just over the border in Erie, PA.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A twice-yearly survey is outranking nearly three-thousand hospitals across the country for safety, including several here in Western New York. They are the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, and Leapfrog is an independent group that gathers information from hospitals and databases about more than thirty topics concerning safety measures hospitals take.
COVID-19 continues to spread at a high rate in Erie County. For the eighth straigt week cases have increased according to the Erie County Department of Health. And it that's not bad enough, the Governor of New York recently announced that she contracted the virus. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Twitter on May 8, 2022,
There will soon be a new restaurant for steaks in Buffalo. Now, in addition to offering a bite to eat at the Atrium Bar & Bistro and Starbucks, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Conference Center, located at Two Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo, plans to have steak back on the menu.
You have not lived a perfect Western New York summer unless you have gone to Sunset at least once. Sunset Bay has announced its opening hours for Summer 2022! Here are the data that Cabana Sam's, The Beach, and Sunset Bay Deli will open this year. Cabana Sam’s Opens:
