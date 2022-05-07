ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NV9yk_0fW5lIBV00

The City of St. Charles School District had been among the 47 districts Schmitt sued earlier this year over their mask mandates (photo by Madeline Carter).

A St. Charles County Circuit Court judge dismissed Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit Thursday against the local school district’s now-rescinded mask mandate, leaving few cases from Schmitt’s legal blitz remaining.

The City of St. Charles School District was one of 47 districts Schmitt sued earlier this year over mask mandates, and it was one of only three cases that the attorney general’s office had refused to dismiss.

Judge Daniel Pelikan on Thursday sided with the district, which had argued that since it had rescinded its masking policy the lawsuit was moot.

“Attorney General Schmitt is wasting judicial resources and public funds to continue litigation regarding a policy that the district completely rescinded,” the district wrote in an April filing to dismiss the case.

Chris Bennett, the school district’s spokesman, said from the onset of the lawsuit, it was clear that “ our Board of Education has the authority invested in it by the voters of our district and state law to enact health protocols to protect our students, staff and community and this dismissal confirms that fact.”

However, Schmitt claims credit for the district changing its mask rules — even though the district’s board of education moved to drop its mask mandate in March, weeks after the lawsuit had been filed in January.

“The aim of our litigation was to put an end to mask mandates in schools,” said Chris Nuelle, Schmitt’s spokesman, “and because of our litigation, St. Charles School District has dropped its mask mandate and our litigation was successful.”

The ruling against the attorney general’s office leaves just two cases where it is still pursuing judgments against districts’ masking rules.

Like the St. Charles District, Columbia Public Schools no longer has a mask mandate in place and also has moved to dismiss the case. Arguments on the district’s motion will be heard later this month.

Last week, a St. Louis County judge heard arguments on the University City School District’s motion to dismiss Schmitt’s lawsuit against the district’s mask mandate.

Meanwhile, the Lee’s Summit School District has refused to let Schmitt dismiss the case and filed a counterclaim of its own . The district is asking a judge to declare the attorney general overstepped his authority by ordering schools to cease their masking requirements.

Fixing state law

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qps7d_0fW5lIBV00

State Rep. Nick Schroer attached an amendment banning mask mandates in schools on legislation pertaining to health care plans for students with epilepsy or seizure disorders (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications).

As Schmitt has continued to pursue cases against school districts in the courts, he’s simultaneously worked with state lawmakers to change the law the wave of lawsuits was based on.

On Wednesday, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, added an amendment to a Senate bill that would make clear that schools can’t require masks or face coverings for students.

Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, said the provision was language that had been brought to lawmakers by Schmitt. Murphy sponsored legislation last year that became part of the basis for House Bill 271 , which set time limits and regulations on the renewal of health orders.

In school districts’ filings opposing Schmitt’s lawsuits, they’ve argued that the definition of a “political subdivision” cited in the state law does not apply to school districts.

Schroer’s amendment would strike the statute reference that has become a point of contention — while more broadly barring districts from requiring masks.

“Obviously we need to put an end to all the ambiguity to this,” Murphy said on the House floor Wednesday, “because we don’t want our state officials suing our schools.”

Schmitt’s office declined to comment on the proposed legislative changes.

Murphy removed language that would have barred local governments and public officials from claiming sovereign immunity or official immunity if sued under the amendment’s provisions.

“‘Who would run for school board if they thought that everything they did would result in them being civilly liable for it,” Murphy said he told the attorney general’s office. “I said, ‘That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.’”

The provisions would also stipulate that schools cannot require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school or extracurricular activities. It also would prohibit requirements to wear face masks or undergo COVID testing as an alternative to being vaccinated.

The amendment, Schroer said, “gets us back to letting our kids learn.”

Other provisions would also stipulate that 60 days after a health order is issued during a state of emergency that limits attendance or requires masks, only the director of the state health department would be authorized to extend the order or issue a new one — not the local governing body.

Local governing bodies could not issue orders relating to a pandemic unless the governor has directed the state health department director to authorize them to — and the state health director would be permitted to review and change those orders.

During a pandemic, only the state health director would also be permitted to close or restrict the operations of a school “or other place of public or private assembly.”

“This strips out local control,” said. Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, who voted against the amendment.

Schroer’s amendment was ultimately adopted by a vote of 94 to 46. It was added onto a bill sponsored by Sen. Doug Beck, a St. Louis County Democrat and vocal critic of Schmitt’s legal crusade against school mask mandates.

Beck sponsored legislation this session that would have stipulated attorney’s fees be awarded to school districts if a lawsuit brought by the attorney general ends in the school district’s favor, and such fees would come out of the attorney general office’s budget.

With dozens of amendments added to his bill in the House, Beck said there will be many that will have to come off in conference committee to bring the bill back to its original purpose — which dealt with health care plans for students with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Beck said it’s wrong for Schmitt to try to revise the law that’s been the basis for lawsuits against schools’ mask mandates.

“The AG’s time should be better suited to actually do the things that my constituents call us all the time about,” Beck said, “…instead of attacking our local kids, teachers, our local governments that are perfectly suited to make these decisions.”

The post Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 20

JUST SAYING !!!
3d ago

What that means is a shameful act at the time of a pandemic, comes to an end , endangering the safety of the community’s. , taxpayers money, again, how much does the attorney general’s office make? And how much does a TEACHER MAKE , ?? Pay teachers better !!

Reply(2)
15
Lynda Collins
3d ago

thank you Judge Pelikan for having some common sense against this frivolous lawsuit. As Eric continued to waste our money

Reply
7
Feral
3d ago

So, Eric Schmitthead gets slapped down for wasting taxpayer money, then claims it as a win? I guess in his run for senator, ANY publicity is good publicity.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Missouri Independent

Eric Greitens’ claims of conspiracy called ‘nonsense’ in new filings in Missouri custody case

Attorneys for Eric Greitens’ former campaign manager argued in new filings that the ex-Missouri governor is using the court to buttress his claims of conspiracy, harass his political enemies and boost his campaign for U.S. Senate. In a newly public filing in the child custody dispute in Boone County between Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, […] The post Eric Greitens’ claims of conspiracy called ‘nonsense’ in new filings in Missouri custody case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation

Amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed nationwide, the Missouri House passed a pair of bills Thursday that would limit transgender students from participating on the sports teams that match the gender they identify with. One bill, which originally dealt with school transportation, would restrict transgender students to only participating on high school sports teams […] The post Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Something for everyone’: Final votes coming for record-setting Missouri budget

A record state operating budget that a top legislative Republican said “has a little bit of something for everyone” is heading for final votes in the Missouri General Assembly as tax revenue continues to pour into the treasury in historic amounts. Final figures weren’t available Wednesday, but the spending plan that emerged from a day […] The post ‘Something for everyone’: Final votes coming for record-setting Missouri budget appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans

A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for an assignment question given to students in an advanced placement government class. The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the "fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers" is not due to racism, according to Fox 2.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Saint Charles, MO
Education
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
KFVS12

Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state. The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. The refunds would go only to individuals...
MISSOURI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#School Districts#Missouri Ag#Board Of Education
The Independent

Arkansas’s top law official defends banning abortion even in cases of incest and rape of minors

The top law official in Arkansas has defended the state’s law that would ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest – even in regard to children – claiming that “God intended for life to begin at conception”.A day after a draft of a Supreme Court judgement was leaked, suggesting the court would overturn Roe v Wade, officials in Arkansas and other states were preparing to enact near total bans on abortions, the moment the 1973 ruling is formally overturned.A total of 26 states are likely to ban abortion once that happens, and Arkansas is one of 13...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Recreational marijuana could be legal in Missouri later this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.  Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate approves record budget, adds $1.2B to House spending

Supporters of the only attempt to add money to the state’s record operating budget during Senate debate Tuesday also complained loudest that the state is spending too much. As the chamber worked through 13 bills spending $45.1 billion in the coming fiscal year, members of the conservative caucus often voted against the bills but offered […] The post Missouri Senate approves record budget, adds $1.2B to House spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy